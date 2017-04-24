In a major development, the Supreme Court on Monday gave a green signal to the plan submitted by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fill in lakhs of posts lying vacant in the police force department of the state.

Soon after taking charge as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had made law and order his primary focus. He had also stressed on the revamping of local police force.

The UP CM had said that he has plans of recruiting about 33,000 constables and sub-inspectors every year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had summoned the top home department officials of six states (Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) who had the highest number of vacancies in police departments. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 1.51 lakh posts were lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 3.5 lakh constables and officers.