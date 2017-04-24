Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government as the Aadhaar numbers and bank account details of millions in Jharkhand were compromised, terming it a “shocking breach of privacy and security”.

“Shocking breach of security that has left lakhs of innocent citizens extremely vulnerable,” said Gandhi on his official Twitter account, posting along with it an article in a national daily reporting the news.

“I am proud that we took the lead on Aadhaar, but let’s not compromise a great initiative by turning a blind eye to major privacy and security concerns,” he added.

The Aadhaar numbers, bank account details, and addresses along with names of more than a million people were compromised by an error on website, maintained by Jharkhand’s Directorate of Social Security.