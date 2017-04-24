Reacting on the Sukma attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the killing of 24 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh by Maoists as “cowardly and deplorable”.

“We are proud of the valour of our CRPF personnel. The sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain,” Modi tweeted. “Condolences to their families. May those injured in (the) attack recover at the earliest.”

The Prime Minister said the government was monitoring the situation in Chhattisgarh closely.

On Monday afternoon, twenty five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and six others injured in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on Monday. The encounter took place at around 12.25 pm near Burkapal CRPF camp in Sukma.

90 CRPF jawans were part of the road opening party when they were attacked by the Naxals.

Initial reports had said that six jawans were injured in the attack. However, ANI confirmed that 25 jawans have been killed after Naxals fired at a patrolling party of CRPF.

All the jawans were from 74 battalion of CRPF.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh called for an emergency meeting to review the situation. He cancelled all his engagements in Delhi and rushed for Raipur.

Condemning the attack, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he is extremely pained to know about the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma.

“Extremely pained to know about killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. My tributes to the martyrs & condolences to their families,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier this year, at least 12 CRPF jawans were killed in the same area after Naxals fired at CRPF men in Sukma. It was one of the deadliest attack on the security forces in the recent times.