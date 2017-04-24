The Odisha government on Monday ordered the closure of schools till June 18 in view of the prevailing heat wave in the state.

All government and private schools in the state will close from Tuesday and reopen on June 18.

“All the schools in the state have been asked to suspend the classes from tomorrow till June 18. Extra classes would be taken after the summer vacation to compensate the loss,” said School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra.

The decision of the government came after normal life continued to remain affected in several parts of the state following the intense heat wave.

The mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at 14 places in the state on Monday.

While Titilagarh town registered the highest day temperature at 45.5 degrees, Angul 44.1, Hirakud 43.8, Talcher and Balangir 43.6, Bhawanipatna 43.5, Jharsuguda 42.6, Sambalpur 42.2, Malkangiri 42, Sonepur 41.6, Keonjhar 41.5, Phulabani 40.6 and Dhenkanal 40.4 degrees Celsius.

The rising heat has led to increasing number of deaths due to sunstroke.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner has received 19 reports of deaths allegedly due to sunstroke till date but has only confirmed the death of two persons due to heatwave so far.