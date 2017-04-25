Animal rights organisation PETA India on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take meat off the menu from all government events, taking a cue from the German Environment Minister’s initiative to ban all meat products from public meetings.

“I hope you will agree that India should also set a good example where environmental conservation is concerned by eliminating animal-derived foods from the menus of all government or government-sponsored meetings and functions,” said Nikunj Sharma, Lead – Public Policy at PETA India in the letter.

PETA said that after going veg, public functions could go vegan.

“PETA is calling on Prime Minister Modi to set a global example by ensuring that exclusively healthy, humane, and environmentally friendly vegan meals are served at all government functions.”

Stating, “animals are not ours to eat”, PETA claimed that meat production causes climate change due to which people around the nation suffer through severe droughts, heatwaves, and more.

“According to the United Nations, a global shift towards a vegan lifestyle is vital in order to save the world from hunger, fuel poverty, and the worst effects of climate change,” the letter added.