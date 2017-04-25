The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) claimed on Monday that it had killed a significant number of Maoists as a retaliatory measure after an attack on them in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district. However, no body has been recovered yet.

The CRPF stated that around 300 to 400 Naxalites had ambushed the patrol party which resulted in the death of 25 personnel. Six others were grievously injured in the attack.

The 74th battalion of the CRPF were out on operation to provide security to a road construction in Burkpapal. There were a total of 99 personnel during the operation.

The CRPF claimed that due to the geographical advantage of the Maoists, they had succeeded in inflicting heavy loss on the CRPF men. The CRPF said that it had killed a considerable number of Maoists in retaliatory fire.

#NewsX salutes the braves who were martyred in Sukma Naxal attack pic.twitter.com/FNww47Cf4l — NewsX (@NewsX) April 25, 2017

“A considerable number of Maoists are believed to have been eliminated (in retaliatory action by CRPF men) as the tell-tale sign indicate from the ground,” it said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and minister Hansraj G Ahir will visit Raipur tomorrow and pay tributes to the martyred.