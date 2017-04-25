The leader of the ‘Amma’ faction of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), TTV Dinakaran, on the third day of his grilling by the Delhi Police Crime Branch confessed that he met the alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrasekar assuming that he was a High Court judge.

Being grilled for almost seven hours on the third day, Dinakaran accepted meeting Sukesh, who has been arrested for allegedly trying to sell off the ‘two leave’ party symbol to Dinakaran.

Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri started by interrogating Dinakaran’s assistant, Janardhan. Dinakaran reached the office at 3:30 at noon.

Along with Dinakaran’s personal assistant, Janardhan, CBI also quizzed his friend Mallikarjuna, who has been accompanying him everywhere since Sukesh was arrested.

Dhinakaran’s questioning began at 6PM and came to an end around an hour post midnight, making it a 7-hour grill session for Dinakaran.

As per police sources, Dinakaran accepted that he met Sukesh. He also added that Sukesh posed as a High Court judge and he had thought it would help in the party symbol matter.

However, Dinakaran denied the money involvement issue. TTV Dinakaran had come under scanner after the arrest of an alleged middleman named Sukesh.

Dinakaran has been summoned again on Tuesday at 5PM.

Late Jayalalithaa’s lawyer and one of her key aide, B Kumar was also seen at the Crime Branch office in Chanakyapuri late in the evening. As per reports, Kumar is also to be questioned on Tuesday in regard with the case.

Dinakaran , who was appointed as the party deputy general secretary by VS Sasikala — serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

In the condition put up by the leader of the rival faction, O Panneerselvam demanded ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran for the merger. A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.