For any country to progress, its women have to be empowered and contribute to nation-building, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik said here on Saturday.

He also urged women to “dream big” at a time when many of them are “flying aircraft and are representing the armed forces”, in an address to students and staff of the Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP) group of institutions at their annual function “Utthaan”.

Naik, who was chief guest at the event, could not make it to the venue due to inclement weather and addressed the students from Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Stressing the importance of quality education in empowering women, the Governor praised JKP Education for doing work that the state should be doing – and for doing it better.

Naik gave the students his success mantras: always wear a smile, appreciate good work done by others, never belittle anyone, and keep fighting despite the odds. He also advised them to be sensitive about the environment and help eradicate social evils.

“Educating the girl child is the first step toward empowering her,” said Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, President JKP Education, which imparts free education to over 5,000 underprivileged girls from pre-primary to post-graduate level in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Students also receive free transportation, free bicycles, uniforms, school bags and other school-related requirements.

The annual function was also attended by film star Jimmy Shergill and state Health Minister Shivakant Ojha.