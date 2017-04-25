In a major development in the September 2008 blasts in Maharashtra’s Malegaon in which seven people were killed, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the main accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Pragya, who was accused of plotting the blasts, had been in jail for past eight years. Pragya, along with Lt. Col Purohit, had knocked the Court’s door after her bail applications were rejected by a trial court.

As per reports doings round, Sadhvi Pragya’s bail plea will be challenged by the victims of the blast in Supreme Court.

However, the other accused Lt. Colonel Shrikant Purohit has been denied bail.

On 29 September 2008, some 270KM from Mumbai, a motorcycle with two bombs exploded in Malegaon killing seven people and leaving scores injured. Following the incident, Sadhvi Pragya was arrested a month later in November and Col. Purohit in October over charges of planning blasts as a part of pro-Hindu group named Abhinav Bharat.

Due to lack of evidences, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had dropped all the charges against Pragya including five other accused. However, the NIA had demanded the prosecution of Col. Purohit for conspiracy. In respect of which Purohit’s lawyer had argued that all the statements submitted by the witness are fabricated. The lawyer further questioned the process of prosecuting him as he was an Indian Army officer.

Earlier, Col Purohit had also written to the previous Defense Minister, Manohar Parrikar, saying that he had been falsely implicated in the Malegaon blasts.