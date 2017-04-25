Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin along with scores of cadres from Congress, Left parties and VCK were arrested this morning for staging blockades across the state of Tamil Nadu in order to seek waivers of farmer’s loan by the Central government. The government suggests that at least 19 farmers had killed themselves between October and January.

In the bandh called by the Opposition, around 14 lakh shops were shut down across the state.

DMK leader Stalin, along with former Union Minister TR Baalu, former State Minister U Mathivannan and other party leaders were arrested by the police some 300 kilometres from Chennai in Thiruvarur, the same place where the farmers protested by lying on rail tracks.

The strike was called after the farmers failed to win the loan waivers by the Central government and returned empty handed after protesting for almost a month at Jantar Mantar.

The protesting farmers held dead rats in their mouth, showcased mock funerals, used skulls — which they claimed to be of other farmers who died — and also drank urine.

Most of the hotels and restaurants remained shut and the film industry cancelled the morning screenings. The petrol pump operators wore black bands on their hands to mark their support to the farmers.