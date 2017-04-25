In a bizarre case of religious discrimination in the national capital, an elderly man was refused a seat in Delhi Metro by a group of youngsters over his appearance. The Muslim man was also at the receiving end of expletives by the group.

The incident came to light after Kavita Krishnan, a women’s right activist, took to her Facebook handle to share the disgraceful episode.

The matter took place on the violet line, when an elderly Muslim man entered the metro and asked for senior citizen’s seat where a group of youngsters were sitting. The old man was rudely turned down and was told to go to Pakistan if he wanted a seat in a metro coach.

Kavita wrote:



As per the post shared by the activist, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) National Secretary, Santosh Roy, who came forward to help the old man was also shunned by the group.

When Santosh urged the youth to apologise to the elderly for their misbehaviour, the group held Santosh with his collar and told him to ‘Go to Pakistan’ too.

However, at the Khan Market metro station when a guard entered the compartment a complaint was registered against the unruly group at the Pandara Road police station.

Later, when Santosh visited the police station to enquire about the situation of the incident, he came to know that the victim had withdrawn his complaint accepting the apology by the two accused youth