The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday condemned the killing of 25 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh but objected to the term “red terror” for Maoist violence.

“The CPI strongly condemns the killings… in Sukma… Paying its respect to the jawans, the party conveys its deep condolences to their families,” it said in a statement.

But it objected to the “attempt to term it as red terror”.

“There are several Left parties in Chhattisgarh including the CPI which are working in defence of tribal people. They do not agree with Maoists — politically and ideologically and also with their form of struggle.”

The CPI said the governments (Centre and state) “need to do serious introspection in the larger context and perspective” to find out why it has been “failing to handle the situation in the region”.

“It is surprising to know that CRPF does not have a regular head and intelligence inputs. Otherwise such violence would have been avoided,” the CPI observed.

On Monday, 300 to 400 heavily armed Maoists, including women, ambushed a Central Reserve Police Force contingent in a forested patch in Sukma in Chhattisgarh.