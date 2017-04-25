Just a day after 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in what is said to be one of the most dreadful attacks in the recent years in Chhattisgarh, sources suggested that Naxal commander Situ alias Sonu is believed to be the mind behind the deadly attack.

However, a report by Zee suggested that Hidma, the commander of the second battalion of the People’s Liberation Gureilla Army (PLGA), was the mastermind behind the attack.

On Monday, some 300 naxals attacked the CRPF camp at Kalapathar area of South Bastar region.

Further disclosing the matter, DP Upadhyaya, CRPF DIG said that the 74th CRPF Battalion was on Road Opening Party (ROP) duty to guard a road construction in Burkpapal when the attack took place.

As per sources, Naxals disguised as villagers attacked the personnel. They even used some locals as a shield to carry out the attack against CRPF.

On Tuesday morning, Home Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack a ‘cold blooded murder’. Rajnath Singh further said that a strong action will be taken against those involved in the action.

Addressing the media, Rajnath said that a joint meeting of various state government officials will take place on May 8 to strengthen the strategy against the Naxals.

The CRPF on Monday had claimed that it had killed a significant number of Naxals in a retaliatory measure after the Sukma attack. However, none of the bodies have been recovered yet.