A CBI court here on Tuesday sentenced underworld don Rajendra Sadashiv Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan to seven years in jail for holding a fake passport.

It is the first case in which Rajan, who is facing nearly 85 cases, was found guilty.

Besides Chhota Rajan, others convicted by Central Bureau of Investigation Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal are former passport officials Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.

The court on June 8, 2016, framed charges against Chhota Rajan and Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating, cheating by impersonation and forgery of documents.

The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Chhota Rajan got issued a fake passport from Bengaluru in 1998-99 in connivance with Rahate, Shah and Lakshmanan in the name of Mohan Kumar.

The court has directed the three accused to be taken into judicial custody till April 25.

Rajan is involved in over 85 cases, ranging from murder to extortion, smuggling and drug trafficking.

He has over 70 cases pending against him in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, apart from those filed by the CBI.

The don, held by the Indonesian police on October 25, 2015, was deported to India on November 6, 2015.