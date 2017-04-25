The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur accused of plotting 2008 Malegaon blast, which killed six people and injured 101 others.

An emerging Hindu leader, Pragya Thakur was arrested from Surat by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad in October 2008 for committing the ghastly crime.

Thakur was arrested because the motorcycle used to carry out the blast was registered in her name. The decision came as a shock to her family members and friends. Following the arrest, Pragya’s father came out in support of her and said she had no role in the blast. He clarified that she had sold the motorcycle in 2004, however it continued to be registered in her name at Surat’s regional transport office.

Pragya was born to Ayurveda practitioner Chandrapal Singh Thakur and joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her college days. She went on to become organising secretary of ABVP before quitting it in 1997 to start an NGO, which was not successful.

Pragya has been associated with many obscure organisations like Vande Mataram Jan Kalyan Samiti and Rashtrawadi Sena. The Sadhvi has also been accused of being a member of Abhinav Bharat, a Hindu extremist outfit apparently floated by military officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit.

She became sadhvi at the Allahabad Kumbh in 2007 and assumed a new name Sadhvi Poornachetananand Giri, a year before her arrest.

Her arrest had sparked a massive controversy and has been a matter of debate over the past 9 years, with BJP charging the Congress of conspiracy to defame Hinduism.

Her name was cleared by NIA earlier this month, of charges in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast.

After spending last 9 years in jail, 36-year-old Sadhvi Pragya is likely to walk free after Bombay High court suggested it had found “no prima facie evidence against” her.