Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed India-Nepal ties with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda over telephone.

“The Prime Ministers discussed recent developments in India-Nepal relations, including the recently concluded highly successful state visit of President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari to India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Bhandari was in India from April 17 to 21 in what was her first foreign visit abroad after assuming office in October 2015.

“Prachanda spoke about the ongoing efforts of his government to take all stakeholders on board in the constitution implementation process,” the PMO statement said.

“Prachanda also spoke about Nepal holding the first local elections in nearly 20 years and requested for India’s assistance in this connection.”

According to the statement, Modi conveyed the good wishes of the people and government of India to Nepal in its national efforts to achieve peace, stability and socio-economic transformation.

He assured Prachanda that India will extend all possible assistance for local elections.

“The two Prime Ministers reiterated their commitment to advance multi-faceted India-Nepal cooperative ties for the benefit of the two peoples,” it said.