A Pakistani hacker group on Tuesday hacked the official websites of Delhi University (DU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and posted pro-Kashmir freedom messages.

“Mobile version of DU’s website and the website of AMU were hacked and pro-Kashmir freedom messages were uploaded,” ANI reported.

‘Pakistan Haxors CREW – PHC’ claimed the responsibility for hacking into the two websites and said that they have hacked several websites before also, including IIT-BHU in Varanasi.

“Greetings Government of India, and the people of India :),” the hackers said, adding that “this hack is in response to Code-Man’s hack of railways.gov.pk and in the solidarity of innocent Kashmiri People being killed by Indian Army!”

The hackers said that they did not steal or delete any data from the websites but were just delivering message to the “government and the people of India.”

The post further talked about how Kashmiri people are being killed by the Indian army.

“Do you know what your so called hero’s (soldiers) are doing in Kashmir ? Do you know they are killing many innocent people in Kashmirs ? Do you know they have raped many girls ? Do you know they still are raping girls in Kashmir ? How would you feel if your brother, sister, father and mother gets killed 🙁 ? How would you feel if someone rapes your mother or sister; Won’t your life and your families be destroyed ?,”

“Kashmir will be Pakistan. What have the people in Kashmir done to India? Why are your soldiers there even?,” the post read on the hacked AMU website.

Both the websites were later restored.