A court here on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police what action has been taken against sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, accused of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to reclaim the party’s disputed and now frozen “two leaves” symbol.

Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary asked the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police why it is not taking any action against Dinakaran, a nephew of jailed AIADMK party Chief VK Sasikala, over the bribery allegations.

The Delhi Police responded that they were already questioning Dinakaran in the matter.

The court posed the questions while extending the police custody of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till April 28. Chandrasekhar was presented before the court after his eight-day police custody expired on Tuesday.

Defence counsel for Chandrasekhar opposed the police’s plea to extend the custody, saying the allegation in the FIR was that Chandrasekhar had conspired with Dinakaran, who has not yet been arrested.

Chandrasekar was arrested from a south Delhi hotel on the night of April 16 allegedly with Rs 1.3 crore that was meant for bribing poll panel officials.

Chandrasekar reportedly told the police he was Dinakaran’s “middleman” and was asked to pay the money to the officials for allotting the ‘two leaves’ party symbol to Dinakaran’s faction of the AIADMK.