BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel is an ideal candidate for the President’s post.

“One of the best candidate for President is former Gujarat CM Anandibehn Patel,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader posted on his Twitter handle.

“So what if she is Gujarati? I too am Gujarat’s son-in-law,” he added.

Simultaneously, Swamy retweeted a message he received in reply that pitched for External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the post.

“One of the best candidate for President is @SushmaSwaraj. So what if she is Punjabi? Why not prefer a lady,” responded Arvind@Bhatia.

Swamy kicked up a veritable debate, with two more responses suggesting why was the politician himself not pitching for the coveted post.

However, there was a barrage of responses that Sushma Swaraj was doing a commendable job as a Minister and should not be moved from the External Affairs Ministry.