At least five persons were killed and 35 others injured in violent clashes between two groups over a land dispute on Alwar-Bharatpur border in Rajasthan on Tuesday, the state police said.

“The incident occurred in the afternoon when two groups clashed over an old land dispute. The groups exchanged fire and also attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons. There was stone pelting too,” Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash told IANS.

The injured were taken to hospital and some of them were in a critical condition, he added.

The police has registered an FIR and started investigation.