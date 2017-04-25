Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the killing of 25 CRPF personnel in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh and hoped that its revised strategy will have more purpose and impact.

Gandhi also took a dig at the government over its linking demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes last year with surrender of Maoists.

“Last heard ‘demonetization’ was the Govt’s strategy to neutralize Naxalism. I hope the ‘revised’ strategy has a little more purpose & impact,” he tweeted in a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in parliament this February that around 700 Maoists had surrendered following demonetisation.

Twenty five CRPF troopers were massacred by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the strategy to root out left-wing extremism will be reviewed and a meeting of affected states has been convened on May 8 for the purpose.