It’s decision day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress as counting for the high stake Delhi Municipal elections is being held today. Voting for the Delhi civic polls across 13,000 polling booths was held on April 23 which saw the overall voter turnout of 53.58%.

All the three major parties including BJP, AAP and Congress had campaigned hard and did not miss out on any chance to lure the voters in the high stake municipal elections in the national capital.

The balloting was peaceful but both voters and political parties reported numerous cases of malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which themselves have come under a cloud.

MCD Election 2017 LIVE updates:

While the counting of votes is underway, senior AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after early trends showed the ruling party far behind in the civic polls.

9:44AM: Senior Journalist while speaking on the election results Surajit Das Gupta said, “This is not just about performing better but correcting the structure.”

9:41AM: BJP wins from Janakpuri West and Janakpuri East.

9:25AM: Congress spokesperson Mohd. Khan commenting on election results said, “The election winning machinery of the BJP has failed to deliver on governance.”

9:20AM: As the counting is still underway, the latest trends are — In north MCD, the BJP is leading on 75, Congress on 12 and AAP on 15 seats. In south MCD, BJP is ahead on 68, Congress on 16 and AAP on 15.

While in east MCD, the BJP is leading on 41, Congress on 12 and AAP on 7 seats.

Delhi: Counting underway for #DelhiMCDElections2017 at Akshardham counting centre pic.twitter.com/8QO7sT0rv4 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

Going by the election results and current trends, BJP’s Vijay Goel said, “ I would appeal to Arvind Kejriwal that he should leave the politics of confrontation now.”

9:05AM: Latest trends at this time — In north MCD, the BJP is leading on 72, Congress on 14 and AAP on 15 seats. In south MCD, BJP is ahead on 74, Congress on 14 and AAP on 15.

While in east MCD, the BJP is leading on 41, Congress on 12 and AAP on 7 seats.

9:00AM: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam while speaking to NewsX on the MCD election results said, “We are confident of delivering more than the people’s expectations.”

#RoadToDelhi: We are confident of delivering more than the people’s expectations: @syedzafarBJP pic.twitter.com/YaIDwB8hvf

8:55AM: As per the trends at the current time, the BJP is all set to sweep Delhi municipal elections. The party is currently leading in 182 seats including all three corporations of the Delhi MCD.

8:50AM: Speaking on the basis of early trends, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Trends look in tune with what I saw during campaigning.”

Trends look in tune with what I saw during campaigning.Ppl have faith in policies of BJP&leadership of PM:Dr Harsh Vardhan #MCDelections2017 pic.twitter.com/x9oFbFqcpF — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017



Speaking to NewsX while the counting of votes is underway, Congress leader Dr Kiran Walia said, “This is an election totally fought on the personality cult of PM Modi.”

8:35AM: In north MCD, BJP is leading on 59, Congress on 22, and AAP on 12 seats. In south MCD, the BJP is leading on 70 seats, Congress on 14 and AAP on 11 seats. While in east Delhi, BJP is ahead on 39 seats, Congress on 14 seats and AAP on 11 seats.

8:24AM: Going by the early trends, the BJP is leading in all three corporations of Delhi MCD. In south MCD, the BJP is leading on 24 seats, on 48 seats in north MCD and on 34 seats in east MCD.

The Congress is currently at the second spot leaving AAP behind. The party is leading on 19 seats in north MCD, on 13 seats in south MCD and on 11 seats in east MCD. While AAP is leading on 9 seats in north MCD, on 5 seats in south MCD and on 3 seats in east MCD.

8:17AM: BJP ahead on 11 seats in east Delhi, on 13 seats in north Delhi and 14 seats in south Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party ahead on 4 seats in south Delhi, on 3 seats in north and east Delhi.

8:14AM: Early trends show BJP ahead on 5 seats in East Delhi, on 13 seats in north Delhi and 12 seats in south Delhi.

8:08AM: Early lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Congress (EDMC).

8:00AM: Counting of votes for MCD polls begins.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari offers prayers ahead of counting of votes for #DelhiMcdElection2017 pic.twitter.com/KQXtvauaYq — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

The balloting was peaceful but both voters and political parties reported numerous cases of malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which themselves have come under a cloud.

During the polling, several voters also faced problem as the Electronic Voting Machines were found not to be working in some polling booths across the national capital. At some polling booths, the machines were also replaced.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is divided in three different corporations which are — North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Congress.

Appealing to the people of Delhi, CM Kejriwal after he cast his vote on Sunday asked that Delhiites should vote today to eradicate dengue, chikungunya from the city.

Voting in two MCD wards were cancelled on April 23 due to the death of candidates. The polling will be held later.

The results today will also determine whether the AAP under Arvind Kejriwal, which recorded a historic mandate in Delhi Assembly elections, is still able to maintain its ground in the capital or not.

The AAP, which rules Delhi, and the Congress want to end the 10-year reign of the BJP in the civic body, citing poor upkeep of the city’s cleanliness.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit reminded voters about the development work done by the previous Congress governments and asserted her party was gaining ground.

For Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the results will again once again determine the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For Congress, it will be an another chance for them to comeback.