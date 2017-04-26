Leader of the ‘Amma’ faction of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), TTV Dinakaran was arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday night. Dinakaran’s arrest came in after being grilled for 4 days in connection with the Election Commission (EC) bribery case. He had been accused of trying to bribe an official of EC in order to retain the original AIADMK party symbol (Two leaves) for the RK Nagar bypolls of Tamil Nadu.

Previously, the mentioned constituency was under the power of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa.

Commenting on the arrest of Dinakaran, a senior police official said that Dinakaran is being held in Delhi where he was brought for questioning for his role in the bribery case.

On Tuesday, after being grilled for almost 7 hours on the third day, Dinakaran had accepted meeting Sukesh, who had been arrested for allegedly trying to sell off the ‘two leave’ party symbol to Dinakaran.

Crime Branch Inter State Cell office in Chanakyapuri initiated their investigation by interrogating Dinakaran’s assistant, Janardhan.

On 17 April, the Delhi police had registered a case against TTV Dinakaran for offering a sum of Rs 50 crore as bribe to an EC official in exchange for the party’s symbol. The party symbol had been frozen after an alleged dispute over its usage between conflicting factions in the AIADMK.

The Delhi police had nabbed Sukesh from a hotel in Delhi on Sunday night.

Dinakaran’s arrest came amid the apparent merger attempts by the two factions.

In the condition put up by the leader of the rival faction, O Panneerselvam demanded ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran for the merger. A powerful section of the ruling AIADMK (Amma) recently revolted against the Sasikala-Dinakaran leadership.