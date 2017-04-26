The Indian Coast Guard’s Northeast region command on Tuesday commissioned a high speed interceptor boat to help it patrol the Bay of Bengal, an official said.

“The ship named AC 424 will add more strength to the Coast Guard’s fleet in West Bengal and will patrol the vital Bay of Bengal” regional command chief KR Nautiyal said at the commissioning at the Coast Guard Jetty in West Bengal’s Haldia.

The advanced ship, equipped with 12.7mm heavy machine gun, is capable of achiving the top speed of 45 knots and has night vision and infrared devices for night surveillance too, the officer added.