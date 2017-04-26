Since Yogi Adityanath took office as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, nightmares of many have been coming true be it the government officials or the politicians themselves. However, joining the ‘sad choir’ are the school students of UP. Making the nightmares of the children of UP come alive BJP government scrapped 15 public holidays from its holiday calendar.

In the fourth cabinet meet which took place on Tuesday, Adityanath’s government scrapped 15 public holidays pertaining to the birth and death anniversaries of eminent personalities. In the meet it was asked to put these holidays in the list of restricted holidays for the government employees. However, schools and colleges have been asked to organise a special program to commemorate the respective occasion.

The previous government of Samajwadi Party had left behind their legacy of 42 public holidays out of which 17 were to honour the great personalities which the CM Adityanath is not at all willing to carry on his shoulders.

While addressing a function on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, CM Adityanath had said that if the idea is to perpetuate the memory of the personalities, and inspire people, why not spend extra time in teaching kids about that rather giving them a holiday on the occasion.

Commenting on the matter, Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said, “The Cabinet has cancelled 15 public holidays marking the anniversaries of great personalities. Students will now be taught on these days about these figures through various programmes.”

Initiating the league of change, Uttar Pradesh is the first state to scrap the birth and death anniversary holidays from its list.