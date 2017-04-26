With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to sweep the civic polls, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged large-scale tampering of EVMs.

Speaking to reporters after counting trends showed BJP winning and AAP at second spot, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai and party leader Ashutosh said the results were coming in BJP’s favour because the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were “bugged and programmed”.

Rai said: “This is not a Modi lahar (wave), this is an EVM wave. This is the same wave that they (BJP) used in the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab polls.”

“We will do self assessment after the results are out. But every citizen has to see how they can save the nation and their rights to vote,” said Rai.

Stating that democracy in the country is dependent on tampered EVMs, Rai said the BJP wanted to remain in power by hook or by crook.

AAP leader Ashutosh blamed the tampering of EVMs for the party’s defeat.

He pointed to some of his government’s achievements and said the BJP-led municipal corporations had done nothing in the past 10 years.

“Why would a voter choose BJP… there’s not a single achievement that the BJP can point out while it ruled the MCD,” Ashutosh said.

“No matter which button one presses, the vote goes in BJP’s favour,” Ashutosh alleged.

“This clearly shows that democracy is in danger… EVMs had been tampered with, we have seen many examples till date,” he added.

The AAP has alleged tampering of the Electronic Voting Machines and had demanded a paper trail proof of the voting, which was turned down by the courts.