Digitisation in the nation has now gone up to the next level altogether. Nowadays, apart from just using internet to be connected to one another, people are now using it as a tool to avenge certain actions. A few days ago some digital ‘warriors’ from India crippled numerous government websites of Pakistan as a counter against the country’s announcement of death penalty to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accusing him of espionage.

Taking out a ‘digital surgical strike’, Indian hackers got their hands on at least 30 Pakistan government websites. The hacking was taken out against the death penalty rewarded to Jadhav. He was accused of spreading sabotage activities in Karachi and Balochistan.

While speaking to a leading daily, one of the hackers said that all the hacking in Pakistan was part of their operation — ‘Justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav’.

A message on a hacked Pakistani website read, “Charges against Kulbhushan Jadhav are fictitious, fake and farcical. There is no evidence of wrong doing by him. This is an act of ‘premeditated murder’. Earlier it was Sarabjeet, now it’s Jadhav.”

Lulzsec India took the responsibility for the hacking. Other hacker groups like, Kerala Cyber Warriors, Telangana Cyber Warrior, etc claimed to have infected various official websites of Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday a group of Pakistani hackers hacked the official websites of Delhi University (DU) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and posted pro-Kashmir freedom messages.

“Mobile version of DU’s website and the website of AMU were hacked and pro-Kashmir freedom messages were uploaded,” ANI reported.

‘Pakistan Haxors CREW – PHC’ claimed the responsibility for hacking into the two websites and said that they have hacked several websites before also, including IIT-BHU in Varanasi.

However, in a befitting reply, Indian hackers going with the name of ‘black hat’ crippled around 500 Pakistani websites including the official website of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

As reported by a leading daily, the hacking group claimed to have crippled most of Pakistan’s government websites.

Experts suggest that many countries are deploying cyber warriors to attack vital organisations in enemy countries. Pakistan, China, Iran and North Korea have deployed hackers by granting them immunity from consequences.