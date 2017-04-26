BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday said the party’s win in the Delhi civic polls was a vote in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three years in power and a vote against the “negative politics” of the AAP.

Addressing the media after the Bharatiya Janata Party was poised to sweep the Delhi civic polls, Shah said that the Delhi municipal poll win comes after the party won convincingly in the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur assembly polls.

“The people of Delhi have showed that negative kind of politics will not win and only positive politics will win.”

“This is a vote in favour of Modiji’s three years in power.”

He also thanked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the party workers for the win.