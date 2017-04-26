Congress’ Delhi state President Ajay Maken on Wednesday, while taking responsibility for the defeat in the Delhi municipal elections, said that he will resign from his post. “I am going to resign as Delhi Congress President,” Ajay Maken said.

“I will submit my resignation to the Congress President and Vice-President shortly,” Ajay Maken mentioned in the press conference.

Maken was heading the charge of Congress in Delhi and had campaigned hard for the party in the recently concluded Delhi Municipality elections.

Speaking to media, Maken said, “Election Commission should investigate in the EVM issue. While if we can’t trust EVM, we must trust EC,” Ajay Maken added.

We have made a reasonable comeback, but I had hoped to do better in #DelhiMcdElection2017 : Ajay Maken, Congress pic.twitter.com/wsskXjEfor — ANI (@ANI_news) April 26, 2017

The counting for the civic polls in Delhi started on Wednesday morning. Gaining ground in Delhi in the early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a clean sweep in the elections. While the counting in some wards is still underway, the BJP is once again set to lead the municipality in the national capital.

The Congress party has only able to secure 35 seats, as per the current results.

Expecting high performance in the poll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Arvind Kejriwal has also lost big in these elections. According to the latest reports, the party was leading on just 45 seats.