The founder of technology giant Microsoft and Philanthropist Bill Gates has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign. Bill Gates mentioned what he liked about this mission is that it was identified as a big problem. PM Modi got everyone working on it, and looked out for ways where things need to be done differently.

“I can’t think of another time when a national leader has broached such a sensitive topic so frankly and so publicly. Even better, Modi backed up his words with actions. Two months after that speech (PM Modi’s speech at the Independence Day), he launched a campaign called Clean India (Swachh Bharat), which now includes ending open defecation nationwide by 2019, installing 75 million toilets throughout the country—75 million!—and making sure that no untreated waste is dumped into the environment,” Bill Gates said in his blog ‘Gatesnotes’.

Prime Minister Modi on October 2, 2014 had flagged the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign).

It is India’s largest ever cleanliness drive with 3 million government employees, and especially school and college students from all parts of India, participating in the campaign.

One of the main objectives of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat campaign is to eliminate open defecation especially in the villages.

Prime Minister time and again have pitched for one of his flagship scheme asking people and government officials to bring this change in reality.

Modi has expressed concern for constructing toilets in villages, schools where women and girls had to defecate in open, resulting in poor health and loss of interest in studies.