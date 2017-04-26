Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once claimed a sweeping victory in the high stake Delhi municipal elections. The party was competing against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. The elections witnessed powerful and aggressive campaign from all three parties but its the BJP which has finally won the battle.

The counting of results started on early Wednesday morning where BJP from the beginning maintained lead in early trends and ultimately sweep the elections by bagging over 180 seats out of 272.

There was some high expectation from the AAP in the civic body elections, but party’s performance was a disappointment. AAP was able to retain at the second position with 44 seats.

Once again, it was a poor performance from Congress party, which stood last in the MCD elections. The party could only secure 33 seats.

Here are some political reactions on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election results:

Congress’ MCD campaign wasn’t aggressive. I did not campaign because I was not asked to, said former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Election Commission and the government should look into the EVM issue as the one who loses says that EVMs are tampered and one who wins the elections says they are fine, Dikshit added.

Taking a pot shot at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), social activist Anna Hazare, who once was with Arvind Kejriwal in fight against corruption and Lok Pal Bill campaign, said, “There is a difference between what you say and what you do in actions.”

“We dedicate this win to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Sukma attack,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

BJP’s Subhramanian Swamy also hit out at the AAP and said, “I think the President should dismiss Delhi government and order fresh elections. AAP support has evaporated. It was done in 1977, Supreme Court also upheld it.”

Responding to AAP’s EVM remark after the defeat in MCD elections, BJP President Amit Shah said, “In 2015, these EVMs had brought Kejriwal to power; he should answer this.”