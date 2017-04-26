At least 3 people died and several went missing after a jetty submerged underwater in Hoogly’s Bhadreswar on Wednesday afternoon.’

As per reports, the jetty submerged underwater due to high tide in the Hooghly river.

As of now, rescue operation is underway.

Recently, 2 school-goers drowned in river Hooghly while they were shooting for a documentary on Bengali play ‘Abak Jalpan’. The incident took place at Charsarhati in Nadia.

(Further details awaited…)