After the poor performance of Congress party in the Delhi municipal election, party’s Delhi in-charge PC Chacko has offered to resign from the post. Chacko’s has offered to resign after Congress Delhi chief Ajay Maken also said that he will tender his resignation to the party president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress stood last in the civic body election and has only able to secure between 30-36 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again bagged the MCD elections and is set to rule the civic body in the national capital.

Meanwhile, reacting on the civic body polls results, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit said, “There should have an aggressive campaign by the Congress. I did not do campaign because nobody asked to do.”

AAP once again raised the EVM issue after losing in the MCD elections.

Reacting on AAP leader Gopal Rai’s EVM remark after losing MCD elections, BJP President Amit Shah said, “In 2015, the same EVMs had elected Kejriwal to power, AAP should respond on this.”