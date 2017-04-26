India on Wednesday filed an appeal with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua over the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage.

Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale met Janjua to file the appeal.

“Appeal, in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, filed by High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale with Pakistan Foreign Secretary in Islamabad today,” the Indian High Commission in Islamabad tweeted.

Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016. Pakistan has accused him of being a spy. A military court sentenced him to death on April 10.

India has sought consular access 15 times but Pakistan has denied this every time.

Indian authorities say they have not been informed about the whereabouts of Jadhav and the condition he is in.