Two days after twenty five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, the government on Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar as the new Director General of the CRPF. According to reports, the formal announcement will be made late at night.

Bhatnagar, who is from the 1983 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS), is posted as Director General (DG) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He will be replacing Sudeep Lakhtakia who is presently serving as the acting director general of CRPF.

Bhatnagar’s name was picked up by the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.