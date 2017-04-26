Protesting students clashed with the security forces at many places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Students boycotted classes in Pulwama, Bandipora, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Chadoora towns and took to the streets, engaging security forces in fierce stone pelting clashes.

Security forces used tear smoke shells to disperse the students. Reports said over a dozen students and security men were injured in these clashes.

Kashmir University Students Union (KUSU) has appealed to students in the Valley to rejoin classes.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government banned all social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for one month in the Valley in order to prevent “anti-national and anti-social elements” from spreading “inflammatory messages”.

The Home Department order in this regard read: “On careful examination of all relevant factors, it is observed that the use of social media platforms, which are being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements by transmitting inflammatory messages in various forms, are immediately required to be regulated/curbed”.