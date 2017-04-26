Delhi State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava on Wednesday said the Election Commission cannot be pressurised to tamper with electronic voting machines to manipulate results, following the AAP’s accusations of large-scale EVM rigging to favour the BJP in the civic polls.

“It is a totally independent body and there cannot be any pressure on it,” Srivastava said responding to a query on the alleged tampering of the EVMs on Times Now news channel.

“The election has been carried out smoothly through the EVMs. The results are out,” Srivastava said.

“We have performed our duty and there is no reason for anyone to have any doubts,” he added.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged widespread tampering of the EVMs to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party and said there was “no reason” for the people of Delhi to favour the BJP.

Sisodia said that a little percentage of difference in favour of the BJP would have been acceptable, but “this difference is unbelievable”.

“Without EVM tampering, this is not possible.”

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai and party leader Ashutosh too said the results were in the BJP’s favour because the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were “bugged and programmed”.

Rai said: “This is not a Modi lahar (wave), this is an EVM wave. This is the same wave that they (BJP) used in the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab polls.”