A helicopter of the Indian Air Force was damaged on Wednesday while landing in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, but the two crew and five CRPF personnel had a providential escape, the police said.

The Sukma Superintendent of Police said the chopper was on its way from Sukma district headquarters to Chintagufa area ferrying five Central Reserve Police Force officers and men.

Its rotor was damaged after hitting a tree while landing at Chintagufa in the evening. However, the two pilots managed to land it safely.

On Monday, at least 25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and six others injured in an encounter between Naxals and the security forces in Sukma.

90 CRPF jawans were part of the road opening party when they were attacked by the Naxals.