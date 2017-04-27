On Thursday morning, an Indian Army camp in Kupwara’s Panzgam sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed heavy firing by terrorists. Sources suggest that forces are retaliating with full force.

As per reports, three army jawans have been martyred and 5 jawans are said to be injured. Two terrorists have also been gunned down by the forces in the ongoing gunbattle.

The injured jawans have been airlifted to Srinagar for the treatment.

The martyred personnel are said to be an Army Captain, JCO and an Army jawan.

This Artillery Army camp is situated in North Kashmir. The Indian Army Chief, Bipin Rawat is said to be in Bhutan for a 3-day visit.

Earlier, on Monday, 25 CRPF personnel were killed in an ambush by the naxals in Chattisgarh’s Sukma district.

This is a developing story; check the space for updates…