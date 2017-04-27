Officiating DG CRPF, Sudeep Lakhtakia will submit a detailed report to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi Thursday at 10:00 AM in the Ministry of Home Affairs. After the initial reports, this would be a detailed study on what went wrong that led to the attack in which 25 CRPF jawans were martyred. The Acting DG was stationed in Sukma since the morning after the attack to assess the situation on the ground and get the findings on the attack.

Sources said that ‘the Home Minister asked acting Director General of the CRPF, Sudeep Lakhtakia and senior security advisor in the home ministry, K Vijay Kumar to stay put in Chhattisgarh to ensure coordinated operations against the Naxals’.

In a meeting that was chaired by the Home Minister on Wednesday, sources say ‘confiscation of weapons by the Maoists came up which is a serious concern’ but MHA has decided that there are a few areas that require an overhaul and strengthening. NewsX has learnt through sources that the ministry is going to focus on the following:

A) Enhancing and strengthening local support.

B) Strengthening local police force.

C) Strengthening intelligence gathering, human intelligence network in Maoists affected areas.

Even as the ministry is reeling under tremendous pressure to show some action against the Maoists, the paramilitary force that was without a chief since its full-time director K Durga Prasad retired in February earlier this year, finally gets a head. Government has appointed 1983 batch UP cadre IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, as the new Director General of CRPF.