The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary to hand over the appeal filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother Avanti Jadhav on behalf of him under Section 131, 133(B) of the Pak Army Act of 1952. In a statement to the Pak media, the Indian envoy said, “I met the Pak Foreign Secretary and made an important demand with regards to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case. The appeal which had to be filed within 40 days has been done and we hope Kulbhushan Jadhav will be released at the earliest’.

Ministry of External Affairs also stated that ‘the mother of Shri Jadhav has requested the intervention of the Federal Government of Pakistan for his release and has expressed the desire to meet him’.

The Indian High Commissioner along with the appeal also put forth other demands that India had including requesting Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav for the 16th time. Pak High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit was summoned on Tuesday evening to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

The Ministry said that Pakistan was also requested to facilitate visas for the mother and father of Shri Jadhav as they wished to travel to Pakistan to meet him and pursue the appeal there. They have already applied for necessary visas with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Sources say that the High Commissioner also put forth Indias four-point demand of: ‘(a) certified copies of proceedings of Court of Inquiry, Summary of Evidence and medical report on Jadhavn, (b) assistance with a lawyer to defend Jadhav in appeal, (c) visas for family members to visit Pak for legal process, (d) consular access as provided in Vienna Convention on Consular Matters’.

Meanwhile, certain reports in Pak media suggest that India’s request for consular access to Jadhav already stands rejected. That it was conveyed to the Indian envoy by the Pak Foreign Secretary during the meeting itself. Speaking to a senior Pak diplomat, NewsX was told, ‘Pakistan’s position on the issue of consular access is reflected in responses by the Pak Foreign Office during last week’s briefing and earlier the Adviser to the PM on Foreign Affairs statement on Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is also posted on MoFA’s website’.

Since Jadhav’s arrest on 3rd March 2016 allegedly from the restive province of Balochistan, India has been denied any consular access to the Indian national. India maintains that the Jadhav has been detained on ‘concocted charges’.