Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday appointed party leader Ashok Gehlot as in-charge of Gujarat, where assembly elections are due later this year.

Gehlot, a former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, replaces Gurudas Kamat as in-charge of the state.

A party release said that Gehlot as general secretary will be assisted by four secretaries – Rajeev Satav, Harshvardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad and Jeetu Patwari.

“Congress president Sonia Gandhi has assigned the task of looking after Gujarat affairs to a new AICC team,” the release said.

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The Congress is hoping to improve its prospects in Gujarat in the assembly polls. The party has lost successive assembly polls in the state.

Kamat has resigned from all party posts, according to a statement.