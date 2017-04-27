In a major move for the ‘aam nagrik’ PM Modi launches UDAN scheme in Shimla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the air regional connectivity scheme UDAN on Thursday. UDAN which is the short form of ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik‘ will help people fly cheap to small-towns.

Three flights will be flagged off by PM Modi from the Jubbarhatti airport situated in the outskirts of Shimla. Alongwith the Shimla-Delhi sector, the PM will also flag off the inaugural UDAN flights on Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad sectors through video conferencing.

“To make air travel accessible to citizens in regionally important areas, the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ RCS was launched in October, 2016. UDAN scheme is a first-of-its-kind scheme globally to stimulate regional connectivity through a market-based mechanism,” tweeted the Office of the Prime Minister of India (PMO India).

PM Modi speaking at flagging off ceremony of the first UDAN flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme in Shimla https://t.co/HIAObHTN1S — ANI (@ANI_news) April 27, 2017

Air India subsidiary Alliance Air, which will operate the Delhi-Shimla flight, has put in a one-day fare of Rs 2,036.

On March 30, 2017, the central government under the scheme awarded contracts to five companies to operate flight services on 128 routes that will connect 70 airports.

The airports are spread across the country, 24 in the western region, 17 in northern region, 11 in southern region, 12 in eastern region and six in north-eastern region.

The seating capacity of airlines under the scheme will range from 19 to 78, and 50 % of the seats in every flight will have a fare cap of Rs 2,500 per seat per hour.

The airline companies chosen are Airline Allied Services (Alliance Air), SpiceJet, Turbo Megha Airways, Air Deccan and Air Odisha.

The UDAN scheme will be in operation for a period of 10 years.

The operations under the scheme are intended to provide air connectivity to un-served and remote routes with airfare being capped at Rs 2,500 for an hour’s journey of around 500 km.

