Asiya Andrabi, the head of Islamist separatist organisation, Dukhtran-e-Millat (Daughters of Faith), has been arrested on Thursday morning by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Andrabi had been in the headlines in regard with the diktats she issues in the Kashmir Valley, over the things she consider un-Islamic or against the Islam religion.

Asiya Andrabi who is mostly known for inciting religious tensions in the Valley is also a member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Andrabi’s role in inciting religious tensions had been one of the major topic of discussion at the highest level. Over the time, a few of the captured militants have also confessed that Andrabi’s video with hate speeches are routinely shown at the terror training camps along the Line of control (LoC).

Bahadur Ali, a Lashkar militant, on being interrogated had told the officials that he was shown her speeches as part of their indoctrination classes.

Previously, in October 2016, Andrabi was arrested for orchestrating violence during the ongoing unrest in the Valley. The police officials had said that Andrabi had gone underground and had a huge role in Valley’s unrest.

Previously, there had been reports that the Central government was mulling slapping of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on her. Andrabi is married to Hizbul Mujahideen leader, Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, who is currently in jail too.