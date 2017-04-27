In a shocking incident being reported from Greater Noida, a 21-year-old college student has alleged that she was raped by a friend of hers inside an SUV near the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on Tuesday afternoon. The victim is said to be a second year student of Noida International University (NIU).

The accused in the case is identified as a 25-year-old B Tech student who hails from Greater Noida. The accused would often visit the University to drop her sister that is how the two became friends.

According to the complaint filed by the girl to the police, she said that the incident took place around 12:30PM on Tuesday. She said that at first, she was offered a ride to a bus stop near Galgotias by the accused.

However, a friend of the accused, who was at the wheel, started driving very fast and the accused was sitting behind the girl.

According to the investigating officers, the victim had said that she tried to get out of the car and call for help but the doors and windows were locked. Later, she said she was taken to a deserted spot near BIC, where the accused raped her while the friend waited outside.

The police added that the two had known each other for quite some time now and were added in each other’s social media profiles. The accused is said to have proposed the girl for marriage which was turned down by the girl, an officer added.

A case has been registered and a special team has been assigned the task of nabbing the absconding accused.