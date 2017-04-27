The result of the MCD elections in Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s less-than-boisterous venture in Punjab seems to have set the precedent for the party’s gradual dissolution. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh resigned as the party’s Punjab in-charge on Thursday.

Prompted into immediate action, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an urgent meeting.

Along with Sanjay Singh, Punjab AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also issued his resignation.

Announcing his resignation, Sanjay Singh said on Twitter he has already sent his resignation to Kejriwal. “I have sent my resignation, from Punjab in-charge’s position, to national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Durgesh has also resigned from the post of co-observer.”

AAP recently lost the Delhi MCD election to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed EVM tampering as the reason for his party’s defeat in Punjab and in the MCD election.

Sanjay Singh is a social activist who has campaigned for the rights of street hawkers for more than 20 years and jumped into active politics through a political outfit named Loktantrik Samajwadi Party. He later participated in Anna Andolan which led to constitution of the Aam Aadmi Party.