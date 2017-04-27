Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the UDAN regional connectivity scheme will make air travel accessible to greater number of people across the country.

PM Modi during his day-long visit to the Queen of Hills launched the central government’s UDAN, or ‘Ude Desh ka Har Nagarik’ scheme, building efficient regional air connectivity, from Jubbarhatti, the tabletop airport located 2,196 metre above sea-level and some 22 km from here.

Accompanied by Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Union Ministers P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Jayant Sinha and JP Nadda, Modi simultaneously flagged off the inaugural UDAN flights on the Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad sectors through video conferencing.

“Looking forward to being in Shimla, where I will flag off the first UDAN flight under Regional Connectivity Scheme, on Shimla-Delhi sector,” Modi tweeted.

“UDAN makes air travel accessible to a wider range of citizens and enhances connectivity with many more airports across India,” he said.

Modi said the inaugural UDAN flights on Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad sectors will also be flagged off.

The UDAN Scheme is a key component of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) which was released on June 15 last year. Airfare for a one hour journey of approximately 500 km on a fixed wing aircraft or for a 30 minute journey on a helicopter would be capped at Rs 2,500.

Later in the day, Modi will hold a massive roadshow and address a public meeting, which is likely to see participation of over one lakh party workers, at the historic Ridge — once the promenade for the British colonial rulers when this city was their summer capital.

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in November.