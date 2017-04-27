The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the seizure of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which were used in the Uttarakhand assembly elections earlier this year.

The EVMs used for the Vikasnagar constituency will be taken under judicial custody. The order came after Congress leader Nav Prabhat challenged the election of BJP leader Munna Singh Chauhan.

Opposition parties in Uttarakhand have alleged that EVMs in the state were tampered with so that BJP would emerge victorious in the election. However, the Election Commission has maintained that EVMs cannot be rigged.

The Election Commission and Munna Chauhan have been issued the notice and have six weeks time to reply. The HC has also ordered the Vikasnagar EVMs should not be used for any further elections.

During the Uttarakhand elections, about 11,000 EVMs were used. In the Vikasnagar constituency, a total of 139 EVMs were used.

In Vikasnagar, Nav Bharat lost to Chauhan by a margin of 6,000 votes.