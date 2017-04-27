India has asked Pakistan for certificate on health condition of retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on espoinage charges, informed Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry has also made a request to Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav as his mother wants to visit him.

“We have made a 16th request to Pakistan for consular access, have also informed Pak his mother wants visa to visit him,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay informed the press.

When asked if India would score 100 in requests seeking consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Bagley said ‘we wanted to get out on 0’.

Bagley added that India was yet to receive chargesheet against Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“We have no chargesheet against Kulbhushan Jadhav. We don’t even know who defended him,” he said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was awarded death penalty by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying earlier this month.