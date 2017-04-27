Extending the parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy till June 19, the Supreme Court on Thursday warned him that he fails to make the payment of Rs 1500 crore before the deadline, he would land up in jail once again.

However, the 68-year-old Sahara chief, who was present in the court, said that he would furnish two cheques — one in June and the other in July, both in SEBI-Sahara account.

The first cheque of Rs 1,500 crore which would be deposited by June 15 and the second cheque of Rs 552.22 crore would be deposited by July 15.

Subrata Roy was told by the court that he has to make frequent payments as per the roadmap approved by the Supreme Court.

The apex court also allowed the Sahara group to make online payment through RTGS on or before June 15 and directed Subrata Roy to be present in the court on next hearing, which is on June 19.

“We are warning you today, if cheques are not realised, amount does not come, we will be compelled to send you to Tihar Jail straight away from here,” the bench told Roy asking him to be present on the next date of hearing on June 19.

Supreme Court had earlier threatened Sahara Group that it would auction off its star project the Aamby Valley near Lonavala in Maharashtra to recover the debt.

Sahara has still to pay balance Rs 11,169 crores of the principal amount of Rs 25,781 crore to the investors from whom two group companies – SIRECL and SHICL – had raised in 2008 and 2009 through OFCDs .

Asking Roy to be present in the court on June 19 when court would hold further hearing in the matter, the bench in the meanwhile asked the official liquidator of Bombay High Court Vinod Sharma to proceed with the preparation of the terms and conditions for the auction of Sahara’s Aamby valley property.

The court said that the reserve price for the auction of Aamby Valley would be Rs 37,392 crore.

The terms and conditions would be placed before the court on June 19 for it consideration and approval.